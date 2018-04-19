Graffiti Bar gets a new mural

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Center City’s Sampan (124 S. 13th St.), searching for a new look for the mural outside the Graffiti Bar out back, went to social media and asked followers to tag their favorite graffiti-ists in an open call.

Ali M. Williams won the commission. “Her realistic approach to imagery combined with an extremely creative and vibrant use of color attracted us to her work immediately, and we knew she’d be perfect for the space,” a rep said at today’s unveiling.

“The floral and natural elements, including snowy owls, are bringing a cool organic look to the space, turning it into a literal ‘concrete jungle,’ ” the rep said.

