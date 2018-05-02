Garces announces sale of restaurant company, enters bankruptcy

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Jose Garces (left) and Gregg Ciprioni, his vice president of culinary operations, work in the test kitchen at 2401 Walnut St. on April 25, 2018.

Jose Garces announced today that Ballard Brands, a Louisiana hospitality company, had agreed to buy the Garces Group and its liabilities for $5 million.

As part of the corporate restructuring, Garces said in a news release, the Garces Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Camden. No filing could immediately be found in the court docket.

Garces has been sued by former partners and vendors. On Monday, the early investors in his first three restaurants — Amada, Village Whiskey, and Tinto — filed suit in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, seeking to remove the chef from his managerial control of those restaurants and to appoint a temporary receiver to operate them. It was immediately unclear what standing the plaintiffs have in the transaction announced by Garces on Tuesday.

Garces said the deal is expected to close in 45 to 60 days, he said. In the interim, Garces said, it will be business as usual in the restaurants and catered events.

“The last couple of years have been challenging, there is no doubt,” Garces said in the release. “This step allows us to build on our solid reputation and performance to bring new concepts to life with a fresh start. To our employees, our patrons and so many of our partners — we want you to know that we are open for business and thank you for sticking with us.”

Ballard owns the PJ’s Coffee franchise and has a restaurant portfolio mostly in the U.S. Southeast. Under the agreement, the intention is to offer employment to most, if not all, 750 Garces Group employees.

Garces said his company last August retained CohnReznick Capital Markets Securities to market the sale of Garces Groups’ assets.