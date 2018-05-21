Chef Jose Garces, in bankruptcy court, pushes for retention bonuses for key employees

Craig R. McCoy is a member of the Inquirer investigative team. His reporting has examined police mistreatment of rape victims, corruption among Pennsylvania public officials, the high dismissal rate in the Philadelphia criminal courts, among other issues. He has been awarded the I.F. Stone Medal, the Selden Ring Award, the Roy Howard Award and has twice been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Lawyers for chef Jose Garces on Monday successfully argued in favor of giving bonuses to about 30 key employees to retain them during what Garces hopes will be an auction and sale of his troubled restaurant empire.

Garces, in a sport jacket with pocket square, attended the hearing in Courtroom 4C of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Camden with nearly a dozen employees — putting human faces on what until now has been a bloodless legal dispute.

Garces’ interim chief executive officer John Fioretti took the stand and testified that the operation was already “super-skinny” after two rounds of layoffs.

Fioretti said bonuses mostly of about $5,000 each were needed to keep essential managers, including the vice president for culinary, who is in charge of the kitchens at each restaurant, and the chief culture officer, who in addition to overseeing training now supervises human resources, during a transition to a new owner.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny allowed the bonuses for all but the chief financial officer, whom he deemed an “insider.”

Lawyers thrashed over the bonus issue early in Monday’s hearing. They were to turn their attention later in the day to the most controversial issue facing the court — a bid by two of Garces’ earliest investors to block him from taking three restaurants into bankruptcy. Their attempt to block any bankruptcy proceedings for Amada, Tinto and Village Whiskey, all in Philadelphia, could substantially disrupt Garces’ plans.

Garces, 45, is seeking to sell control of his operation in an auction next month. A stalking horse — or leading — bidder, Ballard Brands of Covington, La., has been identified and has offered to pay about $6.3 million in cash and assumption of debt, including about $2.5 million in gift cards and catering deposits. That offer establishes a floor in any auction.

Garces has blamed his financial woes on the impact of the 2014 closing of Revel casino, which housed four Garces restaurants, and the recent failure of an Amada restaurant in New York City.

As many as 14 lawyers took part in Monday’s proceeding, including five by phone.

Investors Jim Sorkin, an owner of a Philadelphia food company, and Tom and Maria Spinner, a couple from New Jersey, have emerged as Garces’ main opponents in his bid to seek bankruptcy protection. Fearing that they will be left out of the cold as unsecured creditors, they sought to block the filing on grounds that Garces needed their backing for the step and failed to obtain it.

In a crucial board meeting last month, Garces divided his share in the company into three, which he said gave him the votes necessary to prevail. The Spinners and Sorkins maintain that the chef’s maneuver was improper.