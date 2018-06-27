food

Free poke bowls at Wiki Poke's opening in Rittenhouse

wikipoke-27062018-0006
Camera icon MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Wiki Poke, 44 S. 17th St.
by , Staff Writer @phillyinsider | mklein@philly.com
Poke — the Hawaiian-inspired bowls of marinated fish, rice, and toppings (say it “POH-keh”) — is in growth mode in the area.

As of noon Thursday, June 28, there will be two shops within two blocks, with the opening of Wiki Poké, at 44 S. 17th St., across from Liberty Place and next door to SoBol. It’s around the corner from The PokéSpot, a small, NYC-based operation that grand-opened June 1 at 1804 Chestnut St.

Wiki Poke owners Mike Li and Dan Joe, childhood buddies from West Windsor, N.J., will give away 50 bowls on Day One, starting at noon. They will also discount all bowls through Thursday, July 5 by 20 percent. Bowl prices are $11 to $16.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Camera icon WIKI POKE
A Nacho Poke bowl from Wiki Poke, 44 S. 17th St.

