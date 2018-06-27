Free poke bowls at Wiki Poke's opening in Rittenhouse

New dining options at Atlantic City's casinos include Garces and Hard Rock

Poke — the Hawaiian-inspired bowls of marinated fish, rice, and toppings (say it “POH-keh”) — is in growth mode in the area.

As of noon Thursday, June 28, there will be two shops within two blocks, with the opening of Wiki Poké, at 44 S. 17th St., across from Liberty Place and next door to SoBol. It’s around the corner from The PokéSpot, a small, NYC-based operation that grand-opened June 1 at 1804 Chestnut St.

Wiki Poke owners Mike Li and Dan Joe, childhood buddies from West Windsor, N.J., will give away 50 bowls on Day One, starting at noon. They will also discount all bowls through Thursday, July 5 by 20 percent. Bowl prices are $11 to $16.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.