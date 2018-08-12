Federal Donuts to open on South Street

South Philly Barbacoa is back - not that it ever really left

The new Federal Donuts location will be at 540 South St., the southeast corner of Sixth and South.

Federal Donuts, the Philly-bred chicken-and-doughnut mini-chain, is teeing up for a South Street location to open in late September.

Midwood Investment & Development has leased 540 South St. — the southeast corner of Sixth and South, site of a former cell-phone store — to the partners: Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, and co-founders Tom Henneman, Felicia D’Ambrosio, and Bob Logue.

This will be the seventh FedNuts, as a previously announced location is up for 2019 at 19 S. 12th St. in Center City, as part of the East Market development.

Federal Donuts, whose first shop opened in 2011 in South Philadelphia, is the basis for The Rooster, the Center City restaurant formerly known as Rooster Soup Co. Cook had the idea to turn FedNuts’ unused chicken parts into soup, which then would be sold with proceeds destined to Broad Street Ministries.