Federal Donuts to open in East Market

Federal Donuts has grown to seven locations in Philadelphia.

Federal Donuts — the Philly-bred doughnut and chicken retailer — has inked a deal for the East Market development.

But you’ll have to do a hole lot of waiting. The location — which I’ve heard will be in the Stephen Girard building (19 S. 12th St.) — won’t be ready till fall 2019.

Philly restaurateurs Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook (Zahav, Goldie, Abe Fisher), Tom Henneman, Felicia D’Ambrosio, and Bob Logue opened the first FedNuts in Pennsport in 2011. It’s grown to include locations in Rittenhouse, University City, and North Philly, plus stands at Citizens Bank Park and Whole Foods Callowhill. There was a short-lived Miami location.

East Market’s food lineup includes a forthcoming Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, Wawa, District Taco, and Little Baby’s Ice Cream. MOM’s Organic Market opened last year, across from a newish Luke’s Lobster and Honeygrow.

The neighborhood also includes the new Brickwall Tavern and Porta, which share a building on the 1200 block of Chestnut and Sansom. The 1300 block of Chestnut is home to U-Bahn and Bru, as well as the soon-to-open Tradesman’s and the farther-off Warehouse Bar + Kitchen (both at Juniper and Chestnut). A late-20128 opening is expected for Shake Shack at 12th and Chestnut. City Winery — whose live-music lineup in its other American cities is first-rate (on the order of World Cafe Live) — is coming to the new Fashion District Philadelphia across from East Market.

Heading seven blocks to the east, you’ll find the Bourse (on Fifth between Chestnut and Market), which is expected to open this summer with 29 vendors.