Eric Leveillee joins Marigold Kitchen as executive chef

Eric Leveillee has left the executive chef’s job at Whetstone Tavern in Queen Village for the same title — and the more intricate stylings of the multicourse tasting menus — at Marigold Kitchen, the BYOB at 45th Street and Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia.

It’s a big step up, as Marigold chef/owners Andrew Kochan and Tim Lanza will be spending more time in Rittenhouse with TALK restaurant, opening soon at 2121 Walnut St.

Leveillee, who worked at Vernick before joining Whetstone at its 2015 opening under Jeremy Nolen, will be joined at Marigold by his sous chef, Kieran O’Sullivan. They expect to debut their menu in late May.

Abu Taft Pettiford, last at M Restaurant, has been named executive chef at Whetstone, whose owner Douglas Hager said would be making “a marked turn toward more approachable comfort food.”

At Marigold, Leveillee plans to keep the chef’s tasting format, though he plans to allow it to change more frequently. He also is building a nonalcoholic beverage program.