Enoteca Tredici to open in Downingtown

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Enoteca Tredici’s Bryn Mawr location, which opened in June 2017 at 915 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr.

Downingtown will get a branch of the popular Enoteca Tredici later this year.

Restaurateur Greg Dodge has bought the former paper mill at 20 E. Lancaster Ave. that previously housed Firecreek and Milito’s.

After spending $2.6 million on the property, he said he intends to lay out $1.5 million for renovations, which will include design elements from other Tredici locations, notably the live trees and expansive central bar at Bryn Mawr, which opened last summer.

Downingtown will have what Dodge calls a sprawling outdoor patio overlooking the Schuykill — a first for Tredici.

The first Tredici opened in late 2015 at the southwest corner of 13th and Sansom Streets as a more polished cousin of Dodge’s pizza/wine bar, Zavino, across the street. A second Zavino opened in 2014 at 3200 Chestnut St. in University City.

There’s also a Tredici inside the St. Gregory Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Dodge also is developing an upmarket pizzeria called Enza at a former gas station at 909 E. Willow Grove Ave. in Wynmoor, as well as a Zavino at the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Mo.

