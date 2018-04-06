food

The Insider

Enoteca Tredici to open in Downingtown

smokes-13062017-0010
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Enoteca Tredici’s Bryn Mawr location, which opened in June 2017 at 915 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr.
by , Staff Writer @phillyinsider | mklein@philly.com
Close icon

Michael Klein

Staff Writer

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.” 

More by Michael Klein

More from Michael Klein Arrow icon

Downingtown will get a branch of the popular Enoteca Tredici later this year.

Restaurateur Greg Dodge has bought the former paper mill at 20 E. Lancaster Ave. that previously housed Firecreek and Milito’s.

After spending $2.6 million on the property, he said he intends to lay out $1.5 million for renovations, which will include design elements from other Tredici locations, notably the live trees and expansive central bar at Bryn Mawr, which opened last summer.

Downingtown will have what Dodge calls a sprawling outdoor patio overlooking the Schuykill — a first for Tredici.

The first Tredici opened in late 2015 at the southwest corner of 13th and Sansom Streets as a more polished cousin of Dodge’s pizza/wine bar, Zavino, across the street. A second Zavino opened in 2014 at 3200 Chestnut St. in University City.  

There’s also a Tredici inside the St. Gregory Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Dodge also is developing an upmarket pizzeria called Enza at a former gas station at 909 E. Willow Grove Ave. in Wynmoor, as well as a Zavino at the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Mo.

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments