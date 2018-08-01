City Winery music and dining venue coming to former Gallery mall, now to reopen in Sept. 2019

City Winery music and dining venue coming to former Gallery mall, now to reopen in Sept. 2019 Aug 1

Elixr opens coffee roastery and cafe near Chinatown

Elixr opens coffee roastery and cafe near Chinatown Aug 2

More by Michael Klein

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Espresso and a water chaser at Elixr, 315 N. 12th St.

Elixr, the small-batch coffee company that has been roasting out of Fishtown since 2010, has opened a roastery and cafe in the Goldtex Building at 315 N. 12th St. in Poplar, that rapidly expanding neighborhood just north of Vine Street.

Opening date is Aug. 3. A free preview is being offered Aug. 2.

Owner Evan Inatome, who also operates an Elixr cafe on Sydenham Street (near 15th and Walnut) as well as the coffee bar at Double Knot on 13th Street near Sansom, said the shop sells pastries and breakfast bao buns from Double Knot.

Coffee menu includes hand-pours, espresso (including a Sumatra sweetened coffee known as kopi sanger), teas/matcha/chai, and cold drinks (including a coffee milkshake).

Besides plenty of seating in a wide-open layout, the cafe has a five-seat counter for “omakase” coffee tastings — playing off the Japanese multicourse chef’s tasting menus.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.