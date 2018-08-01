food

Elixr opens coffee roastery and cafe near Chinatown

Camera icon MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Espresso and a water chaser at Elixr, 315 N. 12th St.
by , Staff Writer
Michael Klein

Staff Writer

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.” 

Elixr, the small-batch coffee company that has been roasting out of Fishtown since 2010, has opened a roastery and cafe in the Goldtex Building at 315 N. 12th St. in Poplar, that rapidly expanding neighborhood just north of Vine Street.

Opening date is Aug. 3. A free preview is being offered Aug. 2.

Camera icon MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Owner Evan Inatome at Elixr Coffee, 315 N. 12th St.

Owner Evan Inatome, who also operates an Elixr cafe on Sydenham Street (near 15th and Walnut) as well as the coffee bar at Double Knot on 13th Street near Sansom, said the shop sells pastries and breakfast bao buns from Double Knot.

Coffee menu includes hand-pours, espresso (including a Sumatra sweetened coffee known as kopi sanger), teas/matcha/chai, and cold drinks (including a coffee milkshake).

Besides plenty of seating in a wide-open layout, the cafe has a five-seat counter for “omakase” coffee tastings — playing off the Japanese multicourse chef’s tasting menus.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Camera icon MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Elixr Coffee, 315 N. 12th St. The roaster is behind the door at rear.

 

 

 

