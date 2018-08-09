Star chef David Chang's chicken sandwich on menu at Eagles games

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

The Fuku spicy chicken sandwich that will be available at Eagles home games.

David Chang — the chef behind such culinary destinations as Momofuku Noodle Bar, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, and Ko — is partnering with Aramark at Eagles game to sell his hot chicken.

That’s spicy hot as well as business hot.

It’s a project involving Chang’s chicken eatery Fuku, which opened three years ago in Manhattan’s East Village to represent the chef’s entry to the fast-casual game. The menu at Lincoln Financial Field will debut at Thursday’s preseason game on the Club Level, before opening behind Section 114 for the second preseason game.

On the menu are Fuku’s spicy fried chicken sandwich (habanero-brined thigh served on a Martin’s potato roll and garnished with pickles and butter, $16); Fuku fingers and fries (crispy chicken breast paired with sweet jalapeño-seasoned fries, with honey mustard or ranch on the side, $14); and fries tossed in sweet jalapeño seasoning ($6).

Besides the East Village location, Fuku has concessions within Madison Square Garden and Citi Field in New York, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Washington’s Capital One Arena. Fuku also plans new storefronts in New York City’s NoMad neighborhood and Boston’s Seaport.