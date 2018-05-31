Dre's: Southern-style ice cream for the world, from a hole in the wall in West Philly

Distrito in Moorestown to close as sale of Garces restaurants to go forward May 31

Distrito in Moorestown Mall, as seen before its opening in July 2014.

Distrito’s Moorestown Mall location will close after business Saturday, June 2, as Jose Garces tightens his restaurant empire before an auction next month in bankruptcy court.

Garces told staff Wednesday — including 34 full-time employees — that the Mexican restaurant, open just shy of four years, would close and that they would be offered jobs elsewhere in the company in Philadelphia and Atlantic City, his spokeswoman said.

Companies sometimes shed poor-performing assets before a sale, just as Vetri Family closed its Osteria location in Moorestown in 2015 on the eve of its sale to Urban Outfitters, which was not bankruptcy-related.

Distrito’s University City location is unaffected. The spokeswoman said no other Garces restaurant closings were in the offing.

Garces emphasized that operations at the company, including a catering division, would continue after the auction. His spokeswoman said the strategy was to focus on managed-service contracts, in which Garces manages restaurants rather than owns them. She said future restaurants at the new Ocean Casino in Atlantic City would be subject to that kind of arrangement.

Mall operator PREIT is working with a replacement restaurant tenant, a PREIT spokeswoman said today.

Meanwhile, Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny this week cleared the way for an auction of the Garces restaurants on June 26, with a hearing to announce the winning bidder on June 28. The auction proceedings likely will be conducted behind closed doors at a Center City law firm.

The leading bidder — the “stalking horse,” in legal parlance — is Ballard Brands, a restaurant company based in Covington, La. The floor price will be about $6.8 million.

Poslusny dismissed petitions by two Garces investors to thwart the bankruptcy filing, ruling that operating agreements for Amada, Village Whiskey, Tinto, and the Olde Bar allowed Garces to file.

Poslusny also ruled that Garces did not have authority to file on behalf of Buena Onda, his taqueria.

In a statement after the dismissal, Garces said: “Today is a proud day for me. This ruling proves that I have adhered to fair and legal business practices. It not only confirms claims made by these investors completely false, but also that they are the ones that have perpetrated a litigious sham based off contrived ignorance on how we have run our business for more than a decade.”