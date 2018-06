Carolynn Angle is new chef at Good Dog Bar in Center City

Six months in, Danlu at 3601 Market St. has closed for what chef/partner Patrick Feury calls a tweak of the Taiwanese-street-food concept.

Feury said the exact concept, look, and new name were still on the drawing board.

It is expected to reopen in August — which makes sense, since that part of University City is quiet when students are on break.

Danlu — a sibling of the Main Line hit Nectar — opened in early December to generally positive word-of-mouth, including a two-beller from Craig LaBan.