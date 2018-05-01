Culinary Fight Club coming to Philadelphia with mushrooms

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Culinary Fight Club, a chef’s competition that tours nationally, is coming to Philadelphia on Monday, May 7, and the theme is blended burgers.

(The Mushroom Council is a sponsor, so each burger, to be blended with Bo Jackson’s Angus Burger Patties, must contain at least 25 percent mushrooms.)

The event, which benefits the food-insecurity charity Fight2Feed, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Uptown Beer Garden at BNY Mellon Center. Access, which includes food and one beer, is $25.

It works like most other competitions: Contestants (from home cooks to executive chefs) run to their pantry and choose from 15 provided ingredients. Contestants then have 60 minutes to create a dish. The audience and judges vote and decide on a winning dish.

The judges’ choice winner gets $300 and the attendees’ winner gets $100. Both winners move on to the national competition in Chicago on Aug. 19-20.

Chefs are still being considered, but act now. There isn’t mushroom. Application is here.

Tickets are available here.