City Winery may join lineup at Fashion District Philadelphia

The Bercy: French brasserie style comes to Ardmore Apr 27

Fashion District Philadelphia is under construction along Market Street. Here, the view of the northeast corner of 10th and Market Streets on April 27.

Center City’s music and nightlife scene would get a boost if City Winery signs a deal at the Fashion District Philadelphia, as sources in the real estate community tell me is imminent.

City Winery, now in six cities including New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, includes a concert venue, restaurant, wine bar, and private-event space. The other locations also have a working winery, though it’s not clear to my sources if this will be the case in Center City.

A City Winery rep did not reply to a message seeking comment. Heather Crowell, a representative of developer Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, told me: “While we cannot confirm this addition to Fashion District Philadelphia, City Winery would be a great addition in Philadelphia and bring a unique live entertainment and culinary experience to Center City.”

Fashion District Philadelphia, the former Gallery between Market and Filbert Streets east of 12th Street, is expected to open in November. Also planned is an eight-screen multiplex by AMC Theatres adjacent to Jefferson Station.

Also coming to the neighborhood is the Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant that will anchor 12th and Market Streets across the street, as part of the East Market development. Opening is due later this year.