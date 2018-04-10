Chef Robert Irvine to return with Beats 'n Eats

Chef Robert Irvine will reprise his Beats ‘n Eats event — in which a family style, seven-course meal is interspersed with music performances — on May 21 at the Fillmore in Fishtown. Tickets are $150 and $300 for VIP.
Proceeds will go to Irvine’s foundation, which supports military personnel and first-responders.
Irvine, the chef/host known for such shows as Restaurant Impossible and Worst Cooks in America, has rounded up the services of rap pioneer Schoolly D and hip-hop’s Chill Moody, as well as chefs Jennifer Carroll (soon opening a restaurant called The Finch in Center City), Jason Cichonski (Ela), Brad Spence (Amis and Bar Amis), Marcie Turney (Lolita, Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn’s, etc.), Matt Fein (Federal Donuts), Beau MacMillan (Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa), and Elizabeth Falkner (a consulting chef).
Irvine, whose first Beats ‘n Eats event was at the Fillmore in fall 2016, said he hoped to bring the idea to three other cities next year.
