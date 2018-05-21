Chef Nick Elmi chairs No Kid Hungry benefit at PHS pop-up

Six high-profile chefs — including event chair Nick Elmi (Royal Boucherie, Laurel, and ITV) — are working with No Kid Hungry to host “An Evening in the Garden,” a fund-raiser from 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 at the Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s Pop Up Garden at 1438 South St.
The boucherie-inspired, whole-hog dinner’s proceeds will benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign to end childhood hunger in America. It’s $150 a ticket, available here.
Besides Elmi, participating chefs are:
- Daniel Eddy, Walnut Street Café
- Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya
- John Patterson, Fork
- Greg Vernick, Vernick Food & Drink
- Townsend Wentz, Oloroso, Townsend, A Mano
Menu will include Wentz’s whole BBQ pig, while Elmi says he is down for glazed pork belly with peanuts and green papaya. Drinks will be provided by event sponsor Capari, Tito’s, and 2nd District Beer.