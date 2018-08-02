Cerise in Bryn Mawr to become a steakhouse

Moving on up: Helm Rittenhouse opening in Center City

Chef Ben Thomas and his wife, Elena, are rebranding Restaurant Cerise, their five-year-old Euro-style BYOB in Bryn Mawr, into Cerise Craft Steakhouse.

It is expected to open in late August.

Thomas points to trends. Five years ago, he said, he had little competition. Now, between King of Prussia and neighboring towns, patrons have more options.

But steakhouses intrigued him. Though “people seem to be loving them,” he said, he’s been disappointed so often in his own experience.

His idea: “Why don’t we do it better, and different.”

As in skipping the “$15 baked potato,” as he calls it, in favor of interesting sides such as fried cauliflower with curry aoili; corn-and-Cheddar souffle; and duck-fat potatoes.

He’s also scouring the local farms and providers for specific cuts.

His draft menu includes a 16-ounce prime ribeye from Creekstone ($49), a 12-ounce Akaushi New York strip ($55), and a 14-ounce 40-day dry-aged prime New York strip ($59).

Cerise will remain BYOB, and that will keep the tab down. There’s a Fine Wines & Good Spirits shop across the street, and Thomas will post wine suggestions on his website.