Carolynn Angle is new chef at Good Dog Bar in Center City

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Carolynn Angle, who as the longtime chef at Northern Liberties’ Standard Tap was a leader in the city’s gastropub movement in the early 2000s, has a new kitchen.

She started last week as chef at Good Dog Bar, the popular hang on 15th Street near Locust in Center City owned by Dave Garry and Heather Gleason.

Angle, 45, who grew up in Ardmore, replaces Jessica O’Donnell, who left recently after 14 years to spend more time with family. That is why Angle left Standard Tap in late 2016 after 17 years.

“I was just burned out and I had family things,” Angle said. “I wanted to spend time with my family. I had a new nephew. You get older and you see less and less of your family. I wanted to get reacquainted with my family, pretty much.”

She then went to work in catering and events Greensgrow, the community kitchen in Kensington. The nonprofit world, however, lacked the excitement of a restaurant kitchen.

Garry, a former bartender at Standard Tap, called Angle to see if she knew of a chef to replace O’Donnell. That set the wheels turning.

Angle plans to not blow up the menu, initially. “They have their regulars — five nights a week,” said Angle, whose fine-dining sensibility stemmed from her earlier days at the long-ago Central Bar & Grille, Striped Bass, and Fishmarket. “It’s a different audience here.”

So far, she has changed the menu by addition. Last weekend, soft-shell crabs with spring vegetable salad, preserved lemon, and cucumber dill dressing made it on the menu, as did steamed middleneck clams, a flatbread pizza, blackened shrimp tacos, and — in a first — raw oysters. Eventually, though the menu will be tightened.

Also, the restaurant’s prodigious collection of dog photos soon will grow by three: her longhaired Chihuahua named Thor, a Jack Russell-pug mix called Tony, and a Jack Russell-border collie mix, Mickey.