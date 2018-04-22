Burrata, an Italian BYOB, coming to South Philly

Dejvi Furxhi and Albi Furxhiu, both 27-year-old front-of-the-house veterans, are looking at May 2 for the opening of Burrata, an Italian BYOB, at 13th and Wharton Streets in South Philadelphia.
The restaurant is taking over for August, a BYOB that enjoyed a 14-year run before its closing last year.
They brightened up the interior, adding wood cladding.
They’re keeping the menu and chef’s name close to the vest at the moment, but will say they expect a typical check of $35 per person for the dinner experience. The menu will include bold pastas on the order of mint-infused fettuccine with rabbit ragu, shaved truffles, and pecorino.
Furxhi’s previous stops include Fraschetta in Bryn Mawr and general manager of Caffe Casta Diva in Rittenhouse. Furxhiu worked at Caffe Aldo Lamberti in Cherry Hill.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.