food

The Insider

Burrata, an Italian BYOB, coming to South Philly

Burrata-23042018-0005
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Dejvi Furxhi (left) and Albi Furxhiu at Burrata, 1247 S. 13th St.
by , Staff Writer @phillyinsider | mklein@philly.com
Close icon

Michael Klein

Staff Writer

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.” 

More by Michael Klein

More from Michael Klein Arrow icon

Dejvi Furxhi and Albi Furxhiu, both 27-year-old front-of-the-house veterans, are looking at May 2 for the opening of Burrata, an Italian BYOB, at 13th and Wharton Streets in South Philadelphia.

The restaurant is taking over for August, a BYOB that enjoyed a 14-year run before its closing last year.

They brightened up the interior, adding wood cladding.

They’re keeping the menu and chef’s name close to the vest at the moment, but will say they expect a typical check of $35 per person for the dinner experience. The menu will include bold pastas on the order of mint-infused fettuccine with rabbit ragu, shaved truffles, and pecorino.

Furxhi’s previous stops include Fraschetta in Bryn Mawr and general manager of Caffe Casta Diva in Rittenhouse. Furxhiu  worked at Caffe Aldo Lamberti in Cherry Hill.

Camera icon MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Burrata, 1247 S. 13th St.

More Coverage

Published:
A change is coming to commenting on Philly.com.
Watch for our new commenting platform on April 25.
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments