Burger Brawl coming in June for Year 8

Burger Brawl — which gathers several thousand people and dozens of restaurants in the parking lot outside Xfinity Live in South Philadelphia — returns for its eighth edition from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 3.

This year, burgers, tacos, and cocktails from 50-plus contenders will be sampled and judged for the event, whose proceeds benefit the School District of Philadelphia. Former Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie will be master of ceremonies.

Burger Brawl began in 2011 as a fundraiser to provide a computer lab for Meredith Elementary School in South Philadelphia by parents Rob and Maggie Wasserman. It soon outgrew its first venue — the parking lot of Fleisher Art Memorial — and in 2014 moved to Xfinity Live.

The brawl has raised more than $200,000 and funded literacy projects, including computer laboratories.

The early list of contenders includes Bobby’s Burger Palace, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Five Saints Distillery, Misconduct Tavern, Moonshine, Revolution Taco, Steam Pub, Taproom on 19, Union Tap, Village Whiskey, and Vintage Wine Bar.

General admission tickets are $45 and include one vote for the best burger and one beverage. VIP tickets are $100 and provide early access, plus access to a VIP lounge. GA tickets at the door are $55. Children 10 and younger are free, as is parking.

