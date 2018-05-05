Brickwall Tavern joins Center City pub lineup

Dinner is served (at last) at Suraya in Fishtown

May 4

Washington Square West is really starting to hop.

Brickwall Tavern, out of Burlington and Asbury Park, N.J., opened Friday at 1213 Sansom St., across from the landmark Fergie’s.

Beer/cider list includes 24 on tap.

Pub menu includes not only sandwiches, burgers, and snacks but also platters (Nashville chicken, chicken pot pie, and a full-on breakfast), and mash/noodle/grain/green bowls.

Multiple bars help spread the fun — and, with live music, boost the decibel-bending volume.

In a novel setup, Brickwall shares owners and the building with Porta, the new North Jersey-rooted pizzeria whose entrance is on the Chestnut side (1214-16 Chestnut St.).

Brickwall also is around the corner from U-Bahn and Bru, as well as the soon-to-open Tradesman’s and the farther-off Warehouse Bar + Kitchen (both at Juniper and Chestnut).

Also nightlife related: Iron Hill is fixing a brewery/restaurant at 12th and Market in the East Market development, and City Winery — whose live-music lineup in its other American cities is first-rate (on the order of World Cafe Live) — is coming to the new Fashion District Philadelphia.