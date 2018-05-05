Brickwall Tavern joins Center City pub lineup

Washington Square West is really starting to hop.
Brickwall Tavern, out of Burlington and Asbury Park, N.J., opened Friday at 1213 Sansom St., across from the landmark Fergie’s.
Beer/cider list includes 24 on tap.
Pub menu includes not only sandwiches, burgers, and snacks but also platters (Nashville chicken, chicken pot pie, and a full-on breakfast), and mash/noodle/grain/green bowls.
Multiple bars help spread the fun — and, with live music, boost the decibel-bending volume.
In a novel setup, Brickwall shares owners and the building with Porta, the new North Jersey-rooted pizzeria whose entrance is on the Chestnut side (1214-16 Chestnut St.).
Brickwall also is around the corner from U-Bahn and Bru, as well as the soon-to-open Tradesman’s and the farther-off Warehouse Bar + Kitchen (both at Juniper and Chestnut).
Also nightlife related: Iron Hill is fixing a brewery/restaurant at 12th and Market in the East Market development, and City Winery — whose live-music lineup in its other American cities is first-rate (on the order of World Cafe Live) — is coming to the new Fashion District Philadelphia.