Brewerytown Taproom to become Hops under fast-rising restaurant group

One of the bars at Flying Fish Crafthouse at 31st and Master Streets at its opening. It later became Brewerytown Taproom.

Highland Hospitality Group — which owns the three Bernie’s Restaurant & Pubs in Glenside, Hatboro, and University City — is going on a streak of new openings.

First off, it will take over the sprawling Brewerytown Taproom (31st and Master Streets). This bar-restaurant opened in December 2016 as Flying Fish Crafthouse, a partnership between Flying Fish Brewing Co., of Somerdale, Camden County, and a management company controlled by chef Brian Duffy and Dana Spain. The agreement was not renewed after a year. Duffy left the project, and it was reopened as Brewerytown Taproom. Amid some Health Department ignominy, it is now closed; its equipment will be offered for sale Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29.

Highland plans to call it Hops when it opens in mid-October after renovations.

Also in the Highland pipeline is a fourth Bernie’s, which will occupy the former Derek’s restaurant at 4411 Main St. in Manayunk. This project, announced more than a year ago, is back on track, according to a company official, and an October opening is in sight.

In yet another deal two blocks up Main Street, Highland is purchasing U.S. Hotel Bar in Manayunk, and plans to keep the name there after a renovation.

Also, Highland has taken over operations at Mike’s York Street Bar & Grill in Warminster, Bucks County, and will keep the name.