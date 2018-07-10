Boxcar Beer Garden sets up next to new Rail Park

Jose Garces offers to add his own cash to sweeten sale of his restaurants

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Boxcar Beer Garden is at 12th and Callowhill Streets, next to the Rail Park entrance.

The new Rail Park in Spring Garden has a new neighbor: Boxcar Beer Garden (1129 Callowhill St.), whose official opening is July 11.

It’s the latest from FCM Hospitality, which runs the warm-weather outdoor destinations Parks on Tap and Morgan’s Pier.

Boxcar Beer Garden, next to the Rail Park entrance at 12th and Callowhill, is a tailgate-style pop-up bar with a mobile food and beer truck. It has picnic-style seating for up to 200 people, twinkling lights, and backdrop of the “Stamp of Incarceration” mural on one side and the Rail Park on the other.

Chef Justin Koenig, also the chef at Parks on Tap, is offering a barbecue-style menu to pair with a rotating selection of beer and wine on draft. Bread is sourced by FCM partner Lost Bread Co.

In a partnership with Friends of the Rail Park, Boxcar will be donating a portion of the proceeds. Folks must sign up for a free membership for the Friends of the Rail Park to enter the beer garden. It’s open from 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, and 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday.