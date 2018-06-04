Blue Duck on Broad closes after a year

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Eagles fans watching the NFC championship game on TV at Blue Duck on Broad in January.

Blue Duck on Broad, a bar-restaurant tucked into a prime space next to the Bellevue’s parking garage on South Broad Street near Locust, has closed after a year.

Partner Joe Callahan did not return a message seeking comment. A Bellevue representative confirmed the closing and said talks with a new operator were ongoing.

Blue Duck burst onto the scene in late 2014 with a American BYOB off Holme Circle in Northeast Philadelphia. Then expansion mode kicked in. The then-partners, Callahan and chef Kris Serviss, opened Blue Duck on Broad in July 2017, followed in September by The Ugly Duckling at 212 S. 11th St. Ugly Duckling lasted less than four months, outlasting the partnership.

Blue Duck remains open in the Northeast.

The shutdown is one of a few coming to light over the last several days. Also 86ed are the Potbelly sandwich shop on 17th Street near JFK, Danlu, a Chinese restaurant at 3601 Market St., the short-lived Smoke’s Poutinerie franchise at 413 South St., and the homegrown Shoo-Fry at 132 S. 17th St.