Blue Duck customers are offered gift-card relief

Co-owner Joe Callahan calling for an order to be picked up in December 2014, shortly after Blue Duck’s opening.

It’s not entirely clear what last week’s sudden shuttering of Blue Duck in Northeast Philadelphia will mean to those holding gift certificates.

Joe Callahan, the majority owner, has not replied to messages seeking comment. Employees posted a goodbye note on the restaurant’s since-deleted Facebook and Instagram pages, but no info was provided.

Local business people have stepped forward to help.

Nancy Morozin, whose family owns the Dining Car, said she would replace Blue Duck gift cards with Dining Car gift cards at half their value, up to $50, for those who can present a receipt. For people who don’t have receipts, she said she would replace their card for the value they specify, up to $25. One offer is good per family, and the offer expires July 4.

Michael Strauss, who owns Mike’s BBQ in South Philadelphia, is offering a 10-percent discount to card-holders, through Sunday, June 23.

Also stepping forward is chef Kris Serviss, one of Blue Duck’s founders. Though Serviss was ousted from the business last fall, he acknowledged Tuesday that he has a 3-percent interest in the company: “I never saw a dime of that money, but because people still relate me to the place, I thought it would be a nice gesture” to give discounts at Northeast Sandwich Co. and North Wildwood’s North Shore Bar & Kitchen, where he now works.

Serviss said he would offer anyone with a Blue Duck gift card 25 percent off their bill at Northeast Sandwich Co. At North Shore Bar, he said he would offer Duck fries or General Tso wings, a North Shore appetizer, and a round of drinks to anyone presenting a Blue Duck card from Friday, June 23 till Sunday, July 1.

Blue Duck opened in fall 2014 in Holme Circle, racking up praise from the start. Last year, the then-partners opened Blue Duck on Broad at the Bellevue; it closed earlier this month. A third restaurant, The Ugly Duckling, in Washington Square West, which opened last September, closed four months later.

Philadelphia court records show that the corporation faces judgments from its landlord, from a food distributor for about $2,900, and a third from a security company for about $2,700.