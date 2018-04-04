Aldine is closed by the city over tax issue

Aldine, the decorated restaurant perched above the intersection of 19th and Chestnut Streets, was closed Wednesday by the city Revenue Department over tax violations.
Owner Jennifer Sabatino declined to comment.
Sabatino and her then-husband, George, opened Aldine in late 2014, winning three bells from Inquirer critic Craig LaBan in 2015.
George Sabatino left the restaurant in January, seven months after their split as a couple. He is now chef at Rooster Soup Co.
Jennifer Sabatino then hired chef Chad Gelso, whose previous job was chef de cuisine at Fiola, Fabio Trabocchi’s Michelin-starred restaurant in Washington, D.C.
Taxes, of course, are a cost of doing business, and the cash-strapped city has stepped up collection. The city does not comment on specific cases, citing privacy issues.
Tax debt forced the shutdown of Kanella South in Queen Village in January. Though its owners have been trying to save the Cypriot bar-restaurant, the landlord is offering the space for rent.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.