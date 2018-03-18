Locked on Sixers: Talking Markelle Fultz, Sixers' easy schedule

sports

 Keith Pompey talks about why the 76ers might be apprehensive about bringing Markelle Fultz back this late in the season.  He also says the Sixers should secure an Eastern Conference Top 4 playoff seed based on their easy record. However, Pompey acknowledges that they must play better against struggling teams. 

