Locked on Sixers: Talking Markelle Fultz, Sixers' easy schedule

Brett Brown urges Sixers to have 'more of a playoff mind' Mar 19

injured Sixers guard Markelle Fultz tosses the basketball during the half-time warmups against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, February 9, 2018 in Philadelphia. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Keith Pompey talks about why the 76ers might be apprehensive about bringing Markelle Fultz back this late in the season. He also says the Sixers should secure an Eastern Conference Top 4 playoff seed based on their easy record. However, Pompey acknowledges that they must play better against struggling teams.

