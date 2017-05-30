Phillies' Daniel Nava feeling good after second rehab game

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball, the Philadelphia Union, along with helping out on the other pro teams and also writing a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Phillies' Daniel Nava bats against the New York Mets on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Philadelphia.

READING -- Phillies outfielder Daniel Nava, who has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury on May 19 in a 7-2 win at Pittsburgh, had a positive feeling after his second straight rehab game.

After playing six innings in left field on Monday afternoon for Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a 3-1 win over visiting Louisville, Nava served as the designated hitter and went 1 for 4 for Double-A Reading in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss in 11 innings to the Portland Sea Dogs at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“It’s only two games but it is good to get out and test the body and see where things are and they are in a place I am happy with,” Nava said. “Obviously, to see pitches and live at-bats is something you can’t duplicate.”

Nava felt especially good after reaching base on a second inning fielder’s choice when he had to run hard to first base to avoid a double play.

“That was a test because that is how I hurt it, trying to beat out a double play,” Nava said. “Anything replicating which caused me to get injured and didn’t’ hurt me, is something I am happy about and excited going forward. It means I am on track.”

Reading has a doubleheader on Wednesday and manager Greg Legg says Nava will play just the first game at first base. Nava has played just one inning at first base for the Phillies this season, with the rest of the time in left and right field. He also had one appearance as designated hitter.

For the Phillies he is batting .305 with an .882 OPS in 73 plate appearances.

Nava says he doesn’t know what the course of action will be after Wednesday’s game at Reading. The Phillies are idle on Thursday and then begin a weekend series on Friday at Citizens Bank Park against the San Francisco Giants.

“I know I am here (Wednesday),” Nava said. “After that, I am not completely unaware what they have planned.”