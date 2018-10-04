Voters in nine New Jersey school districts have approved $174.9 million in school construction projects; that’s out of $345,151,604 originally sought. Voters in five districts, gave a thumbs-down to proposals, and one result is pending in Emerson, Bergen County.

Spending has been OK’d for big items like school additions and renovations as well as for HVAC replacements, new roofs, and safety improvements. Most of the construction would be partially supported by state funds. The largest amount approved was $59,298,000 in Ewing, Mercer County for renovations to five schools and one maintenance building. The New Jersey School Boards Association has a list of the projects — approved, pending, and rejected — on its website.

