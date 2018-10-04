Will NJ Employers Be Obligated to Ensure Federal Tax Break for Commuters?

The federal tax code offers what can be a sizable tax benefit to commuters to help offset transportation costs, and state lawmakers want to make sure New Jersey companies aren’t keeping workers from taking full advantage.

Legislation that was recently voted out of the state Senate would require most New Jersey companies to set up a system to allow their employees to use the federal tax benefit, which sets aside pre-tax wages to cover costs like train tickets and parking-lot fees.

Transportation advocates say the bill could deliver much-needed tax savings to the state’s commuters while also giving a boost to New Jersey Transit as more people may be encouraged to use the service if they’re getting a tax benefit. The measure is also being billed as a win for employers because it could end up reducing their portion of a worker’s payroll taxes. But the legislation isn’t getting unanimous support; concerns have been raised about forcing small companies to spend money to participate in the program.

