PARCC Peace Breaks Out: Compromise Is Reached on High School Testing

The Murphy administration and the State Board of Education reached a compromise on the future of high school testing in New Jersey that will mean a couple of fewer tests going forward and more flexibility on what counts toward graduation.

Whether that settles the debate is yet to be seen, not to mention that a court case over the state’s graduation requirements still looms.

Breaking what looked like a rare standoff between the board and the education commissioner, state board president Arcelio Aponte and Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet announced at yesterday board’s meeting that they had reached a compromise that appeared to appease both sides.

