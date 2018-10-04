New State Funding for Autism Center to Boost Research and Treatment

The site of the highest rate of childhood autism nationwide, New Jersey will also now be home to a center dedicated to improving research, treatment, and services for the tens of thousands of residents living with some form of the disorder.

Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, has launched the New Jersey Autism Center of Excellence thanks in large part to $4 million in funding from the Governor’s Council for Medical Research and Treatment of Autism, a state Department of Health panel founded nearly two decades ago to support studies and care efforts with funding from a surcharge on traffic violation fines.

The funding — $800,000 a year for five years — is designed to help the center create a comprehensive system to connect researchers, autism treatment providers, and those impacted by autism; to benefit clinical trials related to autism; and to identify and build on the most effective treatments. Leaders hope it will become a national model.

