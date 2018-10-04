Murphy Announces Grants to Gear Up Schools for Science and Tech

As part of his overarching plan to modernize New Jersey’s economy, Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday announced new education grants focusing on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

“Number one, I’m inviting New Jersey’s public schools to apply for new grants that will allow them to start advanced computer science offerings, so more students can have access to the college credits and industry credentials that the students here at Steinert do,” he said. The governor made the announcement at Hamilton Township’s Steinert High School. A budget of $2 million has been allocated to the grant fund, with a maximum individual grant of $100,000 possible. School districts have until October 25 to apply.

Click here for the full article »