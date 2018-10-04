Conservative Group Sues Over NJ Limit on When People Can Quit Labor Unions

A conservative organization is challenging a new state law in federal court, contending New Jersey’s restriction on when a person can leave a union or stop paying dues is unconstitutional.

One New Jersey union official charged the lawsuit is part of a concerted effort by the Michigan-based Mackinac Center for Public Policy and other conservative groups to try to further weaken unions across the country; the center previously was successful in ending the payment of agency fees by public non-union workers.

Filed Wednesday on behalf of three Lakewood AFSCME union members, the Mackinac lawsuit seeks to enforce the freedom given to public employees by the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision in the case known as Janus, in which the court ruled public workers cannot be forced to pay a “fair share” or agency fee to a union they have chosen not to join.

