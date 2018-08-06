State Agency to Partner with Hospitals on Housing Initiative

With hospitals required to demonstrate they are meeting health needs in their communities, some have gone so far as to partner with community-development agencies, governments and the private sector to build affordable homes, knowing that having a clean, safe place to live can improve a person’s health.

New Jersey could see its own such collaborations soon, as a state agency has plans to partner with hospitals and help finance as many as three new supportive home developments in the state.

“Housing is healthcare,” said Charles Richman, executive director of the state Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. “Permanent, stable, supportive housing is key to overall health. Here we have the opportunity to both create affordable apartments and help people stay healthy.”

