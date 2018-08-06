Op-Ed: On Affordable Housing, Some Officials Stuck Back in the Fifties

A group of politicians recently held hearings in Trenton to once again try and stop the implementation of the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision on the need for affordable housing.

I see several ironies in this last-ditch effort to “protect” the few remaining municipalities that haven’t settled with the Fair Share Housing Center. The first irony is that the market is trying to tell them that these units are needed by their own seniors/empty nesters and youth who are still living at home well after reaching the age of consent. Two-career families need smaller lots and houses requiring less time and cost to maintain. They want to be near transportation and walkable town centers. They want good school systems that also reflect the world they, and particularly their children, are and will be living in.

The era of the flight to far-flung large sprawling suburban lots that require hours of driving to get to work are over. The school districts (see Mendham Township) are shrinking while denser towns with centers serviced by mass transportation are growing.

