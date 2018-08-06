Federal Move Could Undermine Murphy Clean-Energy Policies

With two new laws this spring promoting nuclear and clean energy the Murphy administration moved aggressively to combat climate change, but a decision by a federal agency may end up thwarting those policies.

The action by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this past June could have huge implications for how much customers pay for electricity to power their homes and businesses, and undermine state policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In New Jersey, the state Board of Public Utilities last week asked FERC to reconsider the decision, a step also requested by the operator of the nation’s largest power grid, some of the biggest energy companies in the nation, as well as a coalition of the most prominent environmental organizations.

