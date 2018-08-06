Budget Breakdown: What’s Driving Big Boost in Transportation Spending?

The recently enacted state budget gave a big boost to the general fund’s subsidy for NJ Transit, increasing it from about $140 million to $380 million. Or, “enough new cash to build another Prudential Center in Newark,” as NJ Spotlight’s budget and finance writer John Reitmeyer put it in NJTV News’s third installment of its Budget Breakdown series.

Reitmeyer and Rhonda Schaffler of NJTV News examine the budget’s allocation for NJ Transit and transportation in general, noting the boost in spending on the sector is meant to make up for the flat or reduced outlay during the administration of former Gov Chris Christie. They crunch the numbers to clarify where the money’s coming from and where it’s going.

Click here for the full article »