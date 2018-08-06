Behavioral Health Program Expands Care, But Future Funding in Question

Appropriate care for Americans struggling with mental illness and drug addiction has been hard to find and not well coordinated, and it rarely loops in medical treatment for chronic health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure.

But a federal pilot project launched in July 2017 in eight states, including New Jersey, seeks to address these shortfalls and close the gaps in coordination. The program seeks to invest some $1.1 billion — the largest commitment in generations, according to advocates — in evidence-based community programs that have already improved access to treatment and care coordination for patients impacted by multiple behavioral health conditions. Wait times have gone down, new treatment options are available, and individuals are getting better care overall.

An increase in Medicaid reimbursements has allowed the seven Garden State groups involved in the program to hire nearly 1,200 new staff, including psychiatrists assigned to each organization — a first for some — expand treatment protocols, and build partnerships with local clinics, hospitals and other healthcare providers. They have also beefed up case management, recovery support and other services like transportation and employment assistance, according to the National Council for Behavioral Health, which advocates for the program.

