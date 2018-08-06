Tomato season is finally here! Surprisingly, the justifiably famous Jersey crop is only the third largest grown in the state. Farmers say that field tomatoes are now ripe for picking; and, due to early rain and warm weather, the growing conditions this year are great.

New Jersey annually ranks in the top 10 states in the U.S. for the production of tomatoes. Last year, the production of 112 million pounds grown on 4,000 acres was worth more than $39 million.

New Jersey’s tomato season lasts through October with peak harvest during the first two weeks of August, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture. There are many different types of tomatoes grown in New Jersey, including the Ramapo, Quick Pick, Jet Star, Pik-Red, Floramerica, Celebrity, Supersteak, Supersonic, Mountain Pride, Heirloom, as well as cherry-shaped, pear-shaped and novelty varieties.

