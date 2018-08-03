Trump Clean-Car Rollback Could Mean Dirtier Air for New Jersey

The Trump administration yesterday moved to roll back aggressive federal clean-car standards, a decision that likely will increase air pollution in New Jersey and undermine its efforts to curb emissions contributing to climate change, according to critics.

The decision, announced jointly by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, had been expected for weeks by clean-air advocates, but turned out be worse than anticipated, according to environmentalists. Proponents said it would make cars safer and save consumers money.

The proposal aims to freeze tougher fuel-efficiency standards intended to reduce pollution from cars while also revoking the right of California to establish more stringent tailpipe-emission standards than other states, a step designed to limit greenhouse-gas emissions.

