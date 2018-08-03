Op-Ed: Governor Must Protect Ticket Buyers, Veto New Anti-Consumer Measure

The market for tickets to concerts and sporting events has been explained by insiders as being rigged. From the very start, when a seat map appears on screen it is anyone’s guess whether every seat in a venue is on sale or if only half are being made available. That’s because of so-called holdbacks, one of the most shameful, hidden secrets in the ticketing system.

Meanwhile, because ticket-issuing companies and venues have fought against any attempt at passing laws to require transparency, fans around the country have little assurance things will change. Software bots and ticket brokers are usually blamed when tickets are difficult to purchase, and because they are popular villains, the blame tends to stick.

In New Jersey, for nearly 20 years, a consumer-protection law states that holdbacks be limited to no more than 5 percent of a venue’s capacity. It is a good law. But veiled within new legislation — that never received public notice or comment and was hurried through the Legislature in less than a week — this important law is at risk of getting repealed. Gov. Phil Murphy must stand up for his millions of voters who enjoy live events, and against the political forces that drove this flawed, anti-consumer legislation through the Assembly and Senate when no one was watching.

