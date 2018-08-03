Interactive Map: Eviction Filings Dip to Lowest Level in More than a Decade

The number of eviction filings in New Jersey has dropped to its lowest level in more than a decade, and it has declined over the past five years in every county but one: Essex.

Attorneys working in tenancy law say eviction actions in Newark, the state’s largest city, make up the lion’s share of Essex County’s annual caseload of more than 40,000 cases a year. In the 2018 fiscal year, according to statistics from the state Administrative Office of the Courts, 40,725 actions were filed, or about 112 per day. One case was filed for every four renters in the year that ended June 30. That was an increase of 1.4 percent since fiscal 2014.

