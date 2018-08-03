Bridge and Tunnel Slow Woes: Major Route 495 Repair Will Clog the Lincoln

Getting into Manhattan via the Lincoln Tunnel is about to become much more difficult for many New Jersey motorists thanks to a long-term bridge-repair project that is set to ramp up this month.

State transportation officials are warning drivers to prepare for major delays in and around the tunnel as crews rehabilitate a Route 495 bridge that spans Routes 1 and 9 and Paterson Plank Road in North Bergen.

In fact, the Department of Transportation didn’t mince words in a recent announcement that detailed the upcoming traffic disruptions, issuing a candid warning to motorists that they will see “severe congestion and delays for (the) next two-and-a-half years.”

Click here for the full article »