news

NJ Spotlight

Bridge and Tunnel Slow Woes: Major Route 495 Repair Will Clog the Lincoln

by
Close icon

 

 

 

NJ Spotlight

More by NJ Spotlight

Getting into Manhattan via the Lincoln Tunnel is about to become much more difficult for many New Jersey motorists thanks to a long-term bridge-repair project that is set to ramp up this month.

State transportation officials are warning drivers to prepare for major delays in and around the tunnel as crews rehabilitate a Route 495 bridge that spans Routes 1 and 9 and Paterson Plank Road in North Bergen.

In fact, the Department of Transportation didn’t mince words in a recent announcement that detailed the upcoming traffic disruptions, issuing a candid warning to motorists that they will see “severe congestion and delays for (the) next two-and-a-half years.”

Click here for the full article »

Published: