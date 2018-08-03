Hunger is an issue in 16 percent of New Jersey households where there are children. In households where no children live, hunger is less of a problem (11.5 percent). The gap is highlighted in How Hungry is America?, a new national report by the Food Research & Action Center. According to the report, New Jersey is one of the 15 worst states for a high ratio of hunger in households with children compared to childless households.

The findings underscore “the need to strengthen our child nutrition programs, including school breakfast, summer meals and afterschool meals, as well as well protect food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,'' said Adele LaTourette, director of the New Jersey Anti-Hunger Coalition. One small cause for optimism: LaTourette noted that New Jersey has made strong gains against child hunger by providing school breakfast and summer meals to more children, although thousands of children still go unserved.

