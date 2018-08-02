The median sale price of a single-family home in June was $340,000, up 4.6 percent from last year, according to New Jersey Realtors, the largest trade association in the state.

Prices overall are on the rise, and properties are spending fewer days on the market, according to the group’s most recent report.

The median price of a townhouse/condo increased slightly to $260,000 in June; adult communities increased 10.5 percent to $210,000 compared with this time last year.

