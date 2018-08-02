What’s Going to Replace PARCC? It’s Complicated

The debate over what’s next after PARCC for New Jersey schools is not over.

A month after the Murphy administration proposed to scale back — and rename —the state’s standardized testing next school year, New Jersey’s State Board of Education yesterday spent close to three hours discussing the value of state testing and how much is enough.

Little was resolved at the end of the Socratic debate, with a split board vowing to take up the discussion anew in September. Senate leaders are promising to weigh in as well, so look for State House hearings too.

