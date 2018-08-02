State Goes after Polluters for Cleanup Costs, Most Aggressive Action in Years

For the first time in 10 years, the state is filing suit against polluters to have them pay to restore New Jersey’s natural resources, an important environmental tool that averts using taxpayer dollars to clean up contaminated groundwater, wetlands and other sites.

The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday filed three Natural Resource Damage lawsuits, signaling an aggressive new effort to not only clean up the thousands of contaminated sites in New Jersey, but also to restore natural areas harmed by spills, illegal dumping, and other activities.

“Today, we are demanding our money back,’’ said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, on an empty lot in Newark’s Ironbound section, near a housing development built on top of a former manufacturer of cigarette lighters. It polluted soil and groundwater at the site, and vapors from the contaminants are now seeping into nearby homes.

