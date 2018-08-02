Opinion: How to Curb Governor’s Extraordinary Budget Power

When I ran for governor last year I said that New Jersey’s governor had too much power. That power was readily evident in the way Gov. Chris Christie used the powers of his office to close lanes on a bridge and to cruelly inflict line-item vetoes on programs that he thought were important to political opponents.

But I was referring to something less obvious but no less important. It was the governor’s authority under Article VIII, Section II of the New Jersey Constitution to alone determine, or certify, how much money the state will have to spend in the upcoming budget year. While I lost the election, and I doubt that it had anything to do with my position on slimming down the power of the governor, the question remains: What should be done with the extraordinary power of the New Jersey governor when it comes to the budget?

In my 22 years in the Legislature I saw my share of budgets created and confess to having my share of doubts about the reality of the numbers on either the revenue or the spending side of the ledger. Each governor I worked with had the unilateral ability to project how much money he or she would have to spend during the upcoming year. No governor has been immune from the temptation of this absolute power and it generally has created overly optimistic revenue projection and a chronic state of fiscal crisis. According to a 2017 Stockton University study, since 2010 Gov. Christie overestimated revenue by more than $1 billion.

