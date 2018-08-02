Newark Receives Grant to Foster Minority-Owned Businesses

Still in the mix as a finalist for Amazon’s coveted second corporate headquarters, Newark continued with its run of good luck yesterday when the city was chosen as one of only five in the country to receive a $100,000 “city accelerator” grant to help support minority-owned businesses.

Newark officials said the grant funding from Citibank’s Citi Foundation and the Living Cities philanthropic organization will go toward small-business management training and to support a referral service that links city-based businesses and entrepreneurs with potential clients.

In addition to the grant, the city will have access to other resources including economic-development coaching and technical assistance. Other cities selected for the $100,000 grants were Atlanta, Ga.; El Paso, Tx.; Long Beach, Calif.; and Rochester, New York. All five are considered to be “majority minority,” meaning racial minorities make up a majority of each city’s population compared to the nation as a whole.

